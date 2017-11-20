Toireasa Ferris seeks to replace father on Sinn Fein ticket in Kerry

Toireasa Ferris says the time is right for her to run for Sinn Fein in Kerry in the next General Election.

It follows the announcement over the weekend that her father, Martin, who has held a Dáil seat since 2002, will not contest the next election.

The 66-year-old said he had been thinking about retirement for a long time.

Toireasa, who has been involved in electoral politics for 14 years, has been nominated by her local cumann.

A convention is due to take place on December 1st and there’s been no word yet on a contest for the nomination but Ms Ferris says she would welcome one: