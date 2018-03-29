Todd Nolan Tournament To Take Place On Saturday

The 2018 Todd Nolan inter county hurling tournament will take place on this Saturday, 31 March at both the Crotta G.A.A. grounds at Dromakee (for the first time) and the Abbeydorney GA.A. grounds.

Teams competing will be the Kerry Under 17 hurling team and Under 16 Development squads from Limerick, Cork & Waterford.

The Semi-Finals at 12 noon will see Waterford play Kerry at Dromakee and Limerick play Cork at Abbeydorney.

The winners will meet in the Todd Nolan Cup Final at 2pm at Dromakee while the Shield Final will take place, also at 2pm at Abbeydorney.

This tournament, which commenced in 2008, commemorates the former Kerry and Crotta O’Neill’s hurler, Todd Nolan – he also played Railway Cup hurling with Munster in 1969 and won a Co. Senior Championship medal with Crotta in 1968.