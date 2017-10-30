Today’s Local Basketball Fixtures

There are a number of fixtures locally today, tipping off from 3:00.
LEESTRAND U16 BOYS DIV 1: St Marys v KCYMS , at Castleisland Community Centre, 6:00 PM
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 GIRLS: St Annes v St Marys , at Farranfore Community Centre, 6:45 PM
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 GIRLS: Cahersiveen v Rathmore , at Colaiste na Sceilge, 3:00 PM
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3B GIRLS: TK Vixens v Ballybunion Wildcats , at Ballybunion Community Centre, 6:00 PM
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 1B GIRLS: St Bridgets v TK Bobcats, at Currow Community Centre, 7:30 PM
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 GIRLS: TK Killarney Cougars v KCYMS , at Presentation Gym Killarney, 6:10 PM