Tobacco and cash seized in Killarney house raid

Four-and-a-half kilos of tobacco and €2,000 in cash have been seized at a house in Killarney.

The discovery, which was carried out with the help of detector dog Marley, was a follow-up search after Revenue officers and Gardai seized 20,000 cigarettes and one-and-a-half kilos of tobacco in a car at Watergrasshill, Co. Cork.

The smuggled cigarettes, branded “Excellence”, and the tobacco, branded “Flandria”, have a combined retail value of more than €14,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €11,200.

A Croatian man in his 30s and an Irish female in her 40s were questioned and a file is being prepared for the DPP.