Caroline Bertozzi who lives in south of Boston has plenty of experience of snow. She advises people to lift their cars’ windscreen wipers as it’s easier to clear off the wipers and prevents them from freezing onto the glass.
Kerry’s Weather Response Team warns of overnight snow freeze
Appeal launched for family left homeless after Tralee fire
[Live Updates] RED WEATHER ALERT: Kerry
Call from the Dáil – March 2nd, 2018
12 Pictures Per Second: Rathmore Woman’s Dream of Oscar Glory – March 2nd, 2018
Tips for Your Car in the Snow – March 2nd, 2018
