Tipperary Announce Team To Host Kerry In Munster Minor Football Championship

Tipperary have announced their team to host Kerry tomorrow in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship.
The Counties clash in a ¼ Final tie in Semple Stadium, Thurles at 7 o’clock.
Tipperary team:
1. Callan Scully; Nenagh Éire Óg
2. Tommy McDonagh; Cahir
3. Shane Lowe; Moyne-Templetuohy
4. Christy McDonagh – Cahir
5. Mark O’Meara; Grangemockler-Ballyneale
6. Kevin Hayes; Moycarkey-Borris
7. Johnny Ryan; Arravale Rovers
8. Billy Murphy; Kilsheelan-Kilcash
9. Keith Ryan; Upperchurch-Drombane
10. Max Hackett; Moycarkey-Borris
11. Alan Flannery; Galtee Rovers
12. Devon Ryan; Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
13. Christy English; Ballyporeen
14. Kyle Shelly; Moycarkey-Borris
15. Eddie Daly; Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
Tipperary subs:
16. Cian O’Mahony; Ardfinnan
17. John O’Sullivan; Galtee Rovers
18. Conor Power; Ballina
19. Gavin Meagher; Inane Rovers
20. Conor Whelan; Mullinahone
21. Rhys Byron; Galtee Rovers
22. Jamie Holloway; Carrick Swan
23. Dylan Farrelly; Clerihan
24. Seán Ó’Connor; Clonmel Commercials