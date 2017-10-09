Tinteán Theatre set to reopen

The Tinteán Theatre in Ballybunion is to reopen in the coming months.

The theatre’s new Chairman Bryan Carr was invited to a public meeting by Ballybunion Community Forum last week.

Mr Carr was appointed chairman following the death of his brother Micheál Carr last year, he told the meeting that he expects the theatre to reopen shortly.

The programme of events at the theatre has been suspended for the last number of years.

The 530-seat theatre originally opened in 2005, at the time it received grant aid of €100,000 from Kerry County Council to support it’s programme of events.