Timothy ‘Tim’ Looney, Countess Grove, Killarney & late of Fleming’s Lane, Killarney

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney this evening (Thurs 19th Oct) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only please.
Local Basketball Fixtures Results
Senior Men's Div 1: KCYMS 90 St Brendans 82 Senior Women's Div 2: St Michaels Lixnaw 40 Gneeveguilla 41 In Lee Strand U18 Div 1 Girls:...
Book of evidence served on man accused of Tralee woman’s murder
A court has been told that a book of evidence has been served on a man charged with the murder of Tralee woman, Nicola Collins. Cathal...
Over 100 customers remain without power in Kerry
Over 100 homes and businesses in Kerry remain without power this morning. Thousands of customers in the county have had their electricity reconnected since Storm...
Status yellow rainfall warning for Kerry today
A status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Munster until midnight. Heavy rain is expected with accumulations between 30 and 50 mm possible. Surface water...
Thursday Gaa Results/Fixtures
IT Tralee 1-10 UCC 4-21 in Senior Football Div. 1 League: Today in Munster Colleges U15 ''E'' Football Quarter Final. Killorglin Community College v Colaiste...
Morning Sports Update
GAA G-A-A fans can start planning for 2018 today. The draws for the next summer's championships take place this evening. All Ireland winners Dublin will begin...