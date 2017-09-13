Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel tomorrow Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care & Cork/Kerry Link Bus c/o Leahy’s Funeral Home.
Timothy ‘Thady’ O’Connell, Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel & formerly of Abbeyfeale Hill, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.
Marjorie Fleming née Mc Carthy, Summerville, Muckross, Killarney & formerly of Castleisland.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Thursday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm on Thursday evening to St. Mary's Cathedral. ...
Potters Point Wins The Guinness Kerry National
For the second year in a row, Gordon Elliott and lady amateur Lisa O'Neill have teamed up to win The Guinness Kerry National with...
Kerry Schoolboys Soccer Midweek Preview
It's National Cup fixtures for Kerry sides in Schoolboys soccer this weekend. Meanwhile a couple of games are down for decision tonight. Padraig Harnett reports................
Evening Sports Update
GAA Tyrone's Cathal McCarron could be on the verge of a switch to Kildare club, Athy. The All Ireland-winner tweeted last weekend that he was...
