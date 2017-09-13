Timothy ‘Thady’ O’Connell, Knockbrack, Knocknagoshel & formerly of Abbeyfeale Hill, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Leahy’s Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel tomorrow Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care & Cork/Kerry Link Bus c/o Leahy’s Funeral Home.