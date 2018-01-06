Timothy Thade Cronin, Laxie, Knocknagree, Co. Cork

Reposing at O’ Leary’s Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree tomorrow Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to Christ the King Church, Knocknagree. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the emergency department Cork University Hospital.

