Timothy Shriver on US Treatment of Migrant Children & Cherishing Difference – June 22nd, 2018

By
Admin
-

Yesterday, the CEO of Special Olympics International delivered a keynote address at IT Tralee. The nephew of John F Kennedy is the UNESCO Chairholder  of the UNESCO Chair at IT Tralee. The UNESCO centre at IT Tralee supports the UN body’s work in promoting peace and equality through physical education, sport, recreation and fitness. He spoke to Marian O’Flaherty.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR