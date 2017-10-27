Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore this evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady of Prepetual Secour Shrone. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Latest News
KDL Fixtures Update
There are 3 games tonight in the KDL. More matches are down for decision tomorrow. John O’Regan reports
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Fixtures Update
The even age groups take centre stage tomorrow in the Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League. Reporting is Padraig Harnett
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Ronan O'Gara has cast doubt on Simon Zebo's presumed move to Racing 92. The French club's assistant coach says they are just one of four...
No progress on examining need for traffic lights in Abbeydorney
Kerry County Council says no progress has been made on examining the need for traffic lights in Abbeydorney. The local authority said last April it...
Timothy D. (Timmy Dan) Moynihan, Shronemore, Rathmore.
Reposing at O'Keeffe's Funeral Home, Rathmore this evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady of Prepetual Secour...
Latest Sports
KDL Fixtures Update
There are 3 games tonight in the KDL. More matches are down for decision tomorrow. John O’Regan reports
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Fixtures Update
The even age groups take centre stage tomorrow in the Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League. Reporting is Padraig Harnett
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY Ronan O'Gara has cast doubt on Simon Zebo's presumed move to Racing 92. The French club's assistant coach says they are just one of four...