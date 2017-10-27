Timothy D. (Timmy Dan) Moynihan, Shronemore, Rathmore.

Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore this evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of Our Lady of Prepetual Secour Shrone.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11.30am.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

