Timothy Clinton Tallaght Village Dublin (brother of Phyllis Prendergast, Ballybunion)

Reposing at Fanagan’s Funeral Home, Tallaght Village, Dublin, tomorrow Friday  from 4pm – 6pm.  Removal for 10am Requiem Mass on Saturday  to St. Anne’s Church, Bohernabreena.  Burial afterwards in Bohernabreena, Cemetery.  Memorial Mass will take place in St. John’s Church, Ballybunion at a later date.

