Memorial Mass for the late Timothy Clinton of Dublin who died on March, 6th will take place in St. John’s Church, Ballybunion on Monday April 2nd at 7pm
Anthony Joshua Still On Top
Britain's Anthony Joshua has taken another step towards becoming the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion of the world. He added the WBO belt to his WBA...
Maurice Egan, Church Rd., Causeway.
Reposing at his residence on Monday (April, 2nd) from 3pm - 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (April, 3rd) at 11 o'clock...
Timothy Clinton Dublin (brother of Phyllis Prendergast Ballybunion)
