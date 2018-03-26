Timmy Sheehan’s Sports Slot – March 24th, 2018

Tributes paid to young man killed in Kerry road crash
Tributes have been paid to the young man who died following a crash on the Tralee to Fenit Road over the weekend. 23-year-old Luke Gleasure...
27 patients on trolleys at UHK
27 patients are on trolleys today at University Hospital Kerry. That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation which says 473 people are waiting...
Planning process for South Kerry Greenway due to begin this week
The planning process for the South Kerry Greenway is due to begin this week with the request for a pre-application meeting with An Bord...
