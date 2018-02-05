Timmy Sheehan’s Sports Slot – February 3rd, 2018

Thousands of child pornography images seized by gardai during 31 searches including one Kerry...
Gardai have seized tens of thousands of child pornography images over the past few days. Searches began last Saturday and continued today in homes in...
Councillor calls for no penalty points for those barely over the speed limit
Motorists who break the speed limit by just a few kilometres - and haven't been caught speeding previously - should evade penalty points, and...
Gardaí search Kerry home as part of investigation into online child abuse
It's understood that a premises in Kerry has been searched as part of a garda investigation into the possession and distribution of child abuse...
No Joy for Kerry Hurlers – February 5th, 2018
While the footballers celebrated their win over Mayo in the National League, the Kerry hurlers went down to defeat to Carlow in the National...
Have People on Group Water Schemes Been Forgotten – February 5th, 2018
No group water schemes in Kerry have been taken on since Irish Water took control of the water network four years ago. Fianna Fáil...
Students on the Breadline – February 5th, 2018
Diarmuid Kearney went to IT Tralee last week to speak to students about the financial challenges they are facing. Seán Darcy of the IT...