Timmy Sheehan Sports Slot, January 27th, 2018

€2million research and development collaboration launched at Dairymaster
The CEO of Dairymaster says a new €2 million Research and Development partnership is like Star Trek for farms. The new collaboration involves the global...
Man appears in Tralee District Court charged in connection with Dingle stabbing
A man's appeared in Tralee District Court charged in connection with a stabbing in Dingle. Two men received stab wounds in Dingle town in the...
Brassil criticises FF supporters who vote Healy-Rae
TD John Brassil has criticised Fianna Fáil supporters who vote for politicians who were once party members. The TD was selected at last night's convention...
Kerry Fianna Fáil Delegates Choose Sitting TD – January 29th, 2018
At the party convention last night to choose a candidate to represent Fianna Fáil in Kerry at the next General Election, 46% of delegates...
Personal Finance with Brian Leslie of Prima Finance – January 29th, 2018
On the last Monday of every month, the personal finance expert joins Jerry to answer your questions. Today, he’s looking at how to make...
Meet Dale O’Carroll: Overall Winner of the Lee Strand Garda Youth Achievement Award –...
19-year-old Dale is this year’s overall award winner. He’s from Greenville, Listowel, plays basketball with Special Olympics in Tralee, among other activities, volunteers in...