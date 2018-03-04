Timmy O’Halloran, Farran, Causeway.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Monday (March, 5th), from 5pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. John’s Church, Causeway.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 o’clock.  Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery.

