reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in The Church of the Assumption on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Funeral afterward to Reilig Ide Naofa, Abbeyfeale. House private on Saturday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Tearmann Ward, St. Camillus Hospital, Limerick.
Timmie O’Rourke, Clash, Abbeyfeale
Morning Sports Update
GAA Kerry's Michael Geaney has emerged as a doubt for tomorrow's semi final replay against Mayo. The Dingle man looks set to be ruled out due...
Milford Hospice Harvest Fair takes place this Sunday 27th August
Milford Hospice Harvest Fair takes place this Sunday 27th August From 11.00a.m. In the UL Arena at the University of Limerick. Come and enjoy...
Nursing Homes Being Subjected to Unfair Coverage – August 24th, 2017
Catriona O'Connor, owner of Cuil Didin Nursing Home in Tralee, says she believes there’s unfair, bad press against nursing homes which is particularly geared...
The Bones Investigator – August 24th, 2017
Dr Linda Lynch who’s an osteoarchaeologist was giving a lecture at the County Museum on what the bones of our ancestors reveal about them....
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Zlatan Ibrahimovic has re-signed for Manchester United. The Swedish striker was a free agent after his United contract wasn't renewed at the end...
Killarney Races Day 2 Preview
It's Day 2 of The Killarney August Festival. The feature today is The Laurels Pub & Restaurant Kingdom Gold Cup Handicap (5.30). Looking ahead is Dave...