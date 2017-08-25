Timmie O’Rourke, Clash, Abbeyfeale

reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6 to 8pm. Requiem mass in The Church of the Assumption on Saturday at 11 O Clock. Funeral afterward to Reilig Ide Naofa, Abbeyfeale. House private on Saturday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Tearmann Ward, St. Camillus Hospital, Limerick.