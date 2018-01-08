Garvey’s Supervalu – Time For Change

Here at Garveys Super Valu we would like to help you to take care of a grocery bill this January.

Many of you already know the value, quality and taste of our own brand range so to be in with a chance to win a hamper of those goods all you need to do is:

Post a video to the Radio Kerry facebook page or WhatsApp us a video or message to 083 300 3 300 telling them your favourite Super Valu own brand product and why.

We will be posting the top five videos on the Radio Kerry and Garveys facebook pages and inviting you along to an OB in our Listowel store at which you will be in with a chance to win a weekly shop of Super Valu own brand products.

We know the change you would most like to see at this time of year is the change in your pocket – which makes it the perfect time to try out the extensive own brand range at Garveys Super Valu.

So get recording and stay tuned to Radio Kerry to be in with a chance to win………