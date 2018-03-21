Time to Take Out Constitutional Reference to Mothers’ Place in the Home? – March 21st, 2018

Article 41.2.1 of Bunreacht na hÉireann states: “… the State recognises that by her life within the home, woman gives to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved. The State shall … endeavour to ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home.” Is this pledge outdated or still relevant? Dr Mary McAuliffe from Duagh, who lectures in gender studies at UCD and Theresa Heaney of Mothers at Home group debate.