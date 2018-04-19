Fianna Fáil councillor, John Lucid, spoke to Jerry about the Bog Road between Ardfert and Ballyheigue. It’s been closed this week due to flooding.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Students from Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí competing in Junk Kouture final
Students from Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí will tonight compete in the national Junk Kouture final. Lennox Beajouan, Peadar Tòibín and Sean o Loinsigh are competing in the...
Fórsa begin their national conference in Killarney today
Killarney is hosting a national conference for one of the country’s largest group of trade unions. Fórsa, which has 80,000 members, is having its first...
Council CEO says Brussels trip will put Kerry in the spotlight
Kerry County Council needs to put its best foot forward, according to its Chief Executive. Nine Kerry county councillors and three senior council officials...
Council Trip to Brussels: Junket or Chance to Put Kerry in the EU Spotlight?...
CEO of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, spoke to Jerry about the upcoming journey to Brussels involving nine county councillors and three council officials. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/brussels.mp3
Parents’ Group on Blennerville School’s Smartphone Experiment – April 19th, 2018
Rita O’Reilly is CEO of Parentline, which provides advice to parents and guardians. She gives her reaction to Blennerville National School’s plan which has...
Time to Raise the Bog Road – April 19th, 2018
Fianna Fáil councillor, John Lucid, spoke to Jerry about the Bog Road between Ardfert and Ballyheigue. It’s been closed this week due to flooding. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/bog.mp3