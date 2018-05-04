Time to Overhaul Inquest System – May 4th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

The inquest into the death of Paud O’Leary from Leam, Gneeveguilla was held yesterday in Killarney Coroner’s Court, nearly six years after his death.  His wife Margaret said it’s a terrible system, as it reminds the family of the suffering caused by their loss after such a long time. The family’s solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, spoke to Jerry.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR