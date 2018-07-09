Would Time Changes for Events Boost Church Attendance? – July 9th, 2018

The Bishop of Kerry’s appeal to sporting and cultural organisations to be sensitive to Sunday Mass times opens a welcome dialogue. That’s according to Geraldine O’Sullivan of the Kerry Volunteer Centre. She and Nancy Hegarty of Killarney Active Retirement discussed the issues raised with Jerry.

