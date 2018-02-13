Tim Casey, Old Road, Cahersiveen.

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this evening (Tuesday Feb 13th) from 7pm to 9pm and tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm on Wednesday to the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church arriving at 8.15pm. Funeral mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Keelavarnogue Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.