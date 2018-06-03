Tim Brennan, Beenbane, Waterville

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville tomorrow Monday evening from 5pm to 7:45pm. Removal Monday evening at 7:45pm to St. Finian’s Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.
Evening Sports Update
ROWING The Irish rowing team have claimed two medals at the 2018 international competitive season opener, World Rowing Cup I in Belgrade, Serbia this morning...
Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results
Lee Strand County U14 District Football Championship Cup Eoghan Ruadh 3.15 Mid Kerry 3.19 East Kerry 4.18 Castleisland District 0.05 Plate Kenmare District 7.13 Shannon Rangers 3.04 West Kerry...
Bridget O’ Brien, 104 Feale Drive, Listowel
Reposing at Lyon's Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church Listowel arriving at 7:30pm. Requiem...
Denny Premier B Victory For Tralee Celtic
Tralee Celtic are Denny Premier B League champions. They've beaten Mitchels Avenue 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Final replay.
Fit For Function Wins Listowel Racing Feature
Fit For Function has taken the honours in the feature at Listowel today, the Follow Listowel Races On Facebook Handicap. Jerry Hannon describes the closing...
