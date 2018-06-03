Tim Brennan, Beenbane, Waterville

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville tomorrow Monday evening from 5pm to 7:45pm. Removal Monday evening at 7:45pm to St. Finian’s Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR