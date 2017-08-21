Tim Bartlett, Coolgreane Park, Killarney and formerly of Marian Terrace, Killarney

Reposing at O’ Shea’s funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 4:30pm to 6:30pm – removal at 6:30pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Fuschia Ward, St. Columbanus Home, Killarney.