TII says no plans to replace major Mid Kerry bridge

There are no plans to replace a major bridge in Mid Kerry.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland was responding to a query from members of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, who sought an update on the provision of a new bridge in Killorglin.

TII says the recently published National Development Plan provides the strategic and financial framework for their roads programme up until 2027.

It says a proposed bypass of Killorglin is not included and, therefore, cannot be accommodated in the national roads programme at present.

TII adds it has not carried out any assessments on a replacement to the Laune Bridge in Killorglin.

IMAGE: Laune Bridge