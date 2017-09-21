Tidy Tralee Together to host annual awards ceremony

Businesses, homeowners, public buildings and estates will be honoured at a ceremony next held by Tidy Tralee Together.
The event at the Rose Hotel on October 2nd recognises those who ensured they were looking their very best as part of the national Tidy Towns competition.
Manor Village, Knockmoyle and Kerins Park all claimed top honours in the various estate categories.
Shops, hotels, pubs, public buildings, restaurants and filling stations will receive awards.
25 garden owners around Tralee will also be rewarded for their green fingers at the ceremony.
The full list of winners:
Hotels
The Rose Hotel
Manor West Hotel
Benner’s Hotel
The Rose Hotel
Manor West Hotel
Benner’s Hotel
Public Houses
Hennessy’s
The Munster Bar
Kirby’s Brogue Inn
Hennessy’s
The Munster Bar
Kirby’s Brogue Inn
Restaurants
Christine’s Restaurant
The Station House, Blennerville
The Ashe Hotel
Christine’s Restaurant
The Station House, Blennerville
The Ashe Hotel
Public Buildings
Ashe Memorial Hall
Blennerville Windmill
County Council Offices
Ashe Memorial Hall
Blennerville Windmill
County Council Offices
Businesses
Garvey’s Supervalu
Shaws
LIDL, Castle Street
Benners Hardware
Garvey’s Supervalu
Shaws
LIDL, Castle Street
Benners Hardware
Filling Stations
O’Connor’s, Rathass
Nolan’s, North Circular Road
O’Shea’s, Blennerville
O’Connor’s, Rathass
Nolan’s, North Circular Road
O’Shea’s, Blennerville
Small Estates
1. Kerins Park (99)
2. Quarryvale, Mounthawk (98)
3. Glenard, Monavalley (96)
4. Ballinorig Estate/Ballinorig Close (92)
1. Kerins Park (99)
2. Quarryvale, Mounthawk (98)
3. Glenard, Monavalley (96)
4. Ballinorig Estate/Ballinorig Close (92)
Medium Estates
1. Knockmoyle (99)
2. Killeen Heights (91)
3. Ashleigh Downs (87)
4. Ashgrove, Ballyvelly (79)
1. Knockmoyle (99)
2. Killeen Heights (91)
3. Ashleigh Downs (87)
4. Ashgrove, Ballyvelly (79)
Large Estates
1. Manor Village (100 marks)
2. Connolly Park (93)
3. St Brendan’s Park (92)
4. O’Rahillys Villas/Strand Street/Rae Street (84)
1. Manor Village (100 marks)
2. Connolly Park (93)
3. St Brendan’s Park (92)
4. O’Rahillys Villas/Strand Street/Rae Street (84)
Gardens
Eileen McCord, 75 Connolly Park
Fabian Lugunda, 1A Cherry Court, Ashleigh Downs
Bernadette McMahon, 1 Ash Court, Ashleigh Downs
Gina Culloty, 2 Ash Court
Brenda O’Connell, 48 Killeen Heights
Teddy and Ina Lynch, Killeen
Ann Hobbert, 14 O’Rahillys Villas
Nora O’Carroll, 60 Marian Park
PJ Higgins, 18 Lohercannon
Marie Sheehan, 46 Lohercannon
Mary Foley, 77 St Brendan’s Park
Helen Leahy, 10 Knockmoyle
Irene Foley, 55 Knockmoyle
Ian O’Dubhaill, 16 Knockmoyle
Mary Foley, 3 Knockmoyle
Anna Shett, 1 Deerpark
George Lynch, 1 Manor Court
Freda Conroy, 1 Manor Place
Martin Walsh, 1 Manor Park
Marjorie Kearney, 16 Manor Avenue
Marian and Joe O’Carroll, 120 Shanakill
Irene O’Donnell, Oakpark
Una Buckley, 72 Meadowlands
Mr Hussey, 16 Rahoonane
Sean Murphy, Forge
Eileen McCord, 75 Connolly Park
Fabian Lugunda, 1A Cherry Court, Ashleigh Downs
Bernadette McMahon, 1 Ash Court, Ashleigh Downs
Gina Culloty, 2 Ash Court
Brenda O’Connell, 48 Killeen Heights
Teddy and Ina Lynch, Killeen
Ann Hobbert, 14 O’Rahillys Villas
Nora O’Carroll, 60 Marian Park
PJ Higgins, 18 Lohercannon
Marie Sheehan, 46 Lohercannon
Mary Foley, 77 St Brendan’s Park
Helen Leahy, 10 Knockmoyle
Irene Foley, 55 Knockmoyle
Ian O’Dubhaill, 16 Knockmoyle
Mary Foley, 3 Knockmoyle
Anna Shett, 1 Deerpark
George Lynch, 1 Manor Court
Freda Conroy, 1 Manor Place
Martin Walsh, 1 Manor Park
Marjorie Kearney, 16 Manor Avenue
Marian and Joe O’Carroll, 120 Shanakill
Irene O’Donnell, Oakpark
Una Buckley, 72 Meadowlands
Mr Hussey, 16 Rahoonane
Sean Murphy, Forge