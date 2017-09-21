Tidy Tralee Together to host annual awards ceremony

Businesses, homeowners, public buildings and estates will be honoured at a ceremony next held by Tidy Tralee Together.

The event at the Rose Hotel on October 2nd recognises those who ensured they were looking their very best as part of the national Tidy Towns competition.

Manor Village, Knockmoyle and Kerins Park all claimed top honours in the various estate categories.

Shops, hotels, pubs, public buildings, restaurants and filling stations will receive awards.

25 garden owners around Tralee will also be rewarded for their green fingers at the ceremony.

The full list of winners:

Hotels

The Rose Hotel

Manor West Hotel

Benner’s Hotel

Public Houses

Hennessy’s

The Munster Bar

Kirby’s Brogue Inn

Restaurants

Christine’s Restaurant

The Station House, Blennerville

The Ashe Hotel

Public Buildings

Ashe Memorial Hall

Blennerville Windmill

County Council Offices

Businesses

Garvey’s Supervalu

Shaws

LIDL, Castle Street

Benners Hardware

Filling Stations

O’Connor’s, Rathass

Nolan’s, North Circular Road

O’Shea’s, Blennerville

Small Estates

1. Kerins Park (99)

2. Quarryvale, Mounthawk (98)

3. Glenard, Monavalley (96)

4. Ballinorig Estate/Ballinorig Close (92)

Medium Estates

1. Knockmoyle (99)

2. Killeen Heights (91)

3. Ashleigh Downs (87)

4. Ashgrove, Ballyvelly (79)

Large Estates

1. Manor Village (100 marks)

2. Connolly Park (93)

3. St Brendan’s Park (92)

4. O’Rahillys Villas/Strand Street/Rae Street (84)

Gardens

Eileen McCord, 75 Connolly Park

Fabian Lugunda, 1A Cherry Court, Ashleigh Downs

Bernadette McMahon, 1 Ash Court, Ashleigh Downs

Gina Culloty, 2 Ash Court

Brenda O’Connell, 48 Killeen Heights

Teddy and Ina Lynch, Killeen

Ann Hobbert, 14 O’Rahillys Villas

Nora O’Carroll, 60 Marian Park

PJ Higgins, 18 Lohercannon

Marie Sheehan, 46 Lohercannon

Mary Foley, 77 St Brendan’s Park

Helen Leahy, 10 Knockmoyle

Irene Foley, 55 Knockmoyle

Ian O’Dubhaill, 16 Knockmoyle

Mary Foley, 3 Knockmoyle

Anna Shett, 1 Deerpark

George Lynch, 1 Manor Court

Freda Conroy, 1 Manor Place

Martin Walsh, 1 Manor Park

Marjorie Kearney, 16 Manor Avenue

Marian and Joe O’Carroll, 120 Shanakill

Irene O’Donnell, Oakpark

Una Buckley, 72 Meadowlands

Mr Hussey, 16 Rahoonane

Sean Murphy, Forge