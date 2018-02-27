Tic bites in Tralee

Students are carrying out a survey on Tic Bites on the streets of Tralee today. Deirdre spoke to two of them on todays show.
Kerry gardaí ask people to be prepared for bad weather
Gardaí in Kerry are asking motorists to make sure they're prepared for the bad weather. Head of the Traffic Corps in Kerry, Inspector Tony Sugrue...
€750,000 for Kerry projects and groups announced under 2018 Community Support Fund
Kerry County Council has announced €750,000 in funding for community groups and projects under the Community Support Fund for 2018. Under this year's fund €112,250...
Investment in infrastructure needed to ensure growth of Kerry town
It's claimed investment in infrastructure is needed to ensure a Kerry town continues to grow. Chairperson of Killorglin Chamber Alliance, Ger Counihan, says figures from...
Trip to the Cottage – February 26th, 2018
Seven Days – February 25th, 2018
On this weeks Seven Days: Controversy in Council Chambers as Cathaoirleach makes inappropriate spur-of-the-moment comment, why bees are so important, is it time to ban...
Irish Favourites – February 25th, 2018
