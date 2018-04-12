Thursday’s Lunchtime Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Kerry have their sights set on a winner-takes-all Munster Minor Football semi-final against Cork next month.

Both sides made light work of their opponents in last night’s first round games.

Kerry had a 14-point win over Tipperary on a 1-15 to 0-4 scoreline at Semple Stadium, while Cork hammered Waterford by 4-20 to 0-5 at Páirc Uí Rinn.

After the game in Thurles, Tim Moynihan first asked the Kerry Minor Manager Peter Keane if he was happy with the outcome:

Lee Strand U-14 County Football Leagues

Division 7

Gneeveguilla 4.05 v Dingle 2.09

Division 8

Skellig Rangers Valentia 0.04 St Michael’s Foilmore 4.15

Asdee Ballylongford 1.03 Beale 3.15

Kilgarvan Tousist 1.10 St. Pat’s Blennerville 3.02

Division 9

Kerins O’Rahillys B 3.06 Laune Rangers B 5.19

There were lots of teams in action in last night’s Féile Peil na nÓg qualifiers and with the details, here’s Damien McCarthy.

Tonight in Division 1 of the Under 16 County Hurling League

Ballyheigue entertain Abbeydorney

Ballyduff host Crotta O’Neill’s

In Division 2

Tralee Parnells take on Lixnaw in Caherslee and St Brendan’s welcome Kilmoyley.

All games are at 6.30.

—

Ladies Football

In the Under 12s North Kerry Billy Kissane Meats Division 1:

Abbeydorney take on Castleisland Desmonds at 6.30.

SOCCER

After two nights of Champions League drama, Arsenal are aiming for a straight forward win in the Europa League tonight.

The Gunners hold a 4-1 lead heading into the second leg of their quarter final against C-S-K-A Moscow in Russia.

Barcelona took the same advantage to Roma on Tuesday, but lost on the away goals rule.

Juventus almost pulled off a shock comeback at Real Madrid last night.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi says it shows they can’t take anything for granted.

Kick off is at 8.05.

IN LOCAL SOCCER

Killarney Athletic beat Listowel Celtic 3-0 last night in the First Round of the Dominos Pizza U17 Cup.

COMMUNITY GAMES

There’s another busy weekend of activities for Kerry Community Games participants and with the details, here’s Neilus Collins.

GREYHOUND RACING

Kingview Madison for Kilflynn’s Paul Twomey runs from Trap 1 in the second race at Shelbourne Park where a 10-race card begins at 7.45.

RACING

There are four grade ones on the card of the opening day of Grand National Festival at Aintree.

Might Bite will start as the favourite to win the Betway Bowl at 2.50 and looking ahead to the action from Aintree, here’s Dave Keena

The going at Aintree is good-to-soft, soft in places, and soft on the Grand National Course. The first race is at 1.45.

There is an eight-race card at Limerick where the first is off at 2 o’clock.

They go on heavy ground at Taunton at 2.10 and on the Standard tracks at Southwell and Chelmsford at 1.55 and 5.45 respectively.