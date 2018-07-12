Thursday’s Local Soccer Results & Fixtures

LOCAL SOCCER

Kerry District League are out of the SSE Airtricity Under 17s Mark Farren Cup.

Darren Ahern’s team went down 3-nil to Cork City in Bishopstown last night.

In a tight first half Kerry went close on occasions through John Hayes, Nathan Gleeson and Boki Nikic.

But they also needed Pat Dowling to make a great clearance off the line after Shane O’Connell made a great save. Kerry had a great chance to take the lead in the 67th minute with Cork just scrambling away efforts from Junior Ankomah and David Oba.





And they were made pay two minutes later when Jamie O’Sullivan cracked home a cracker from 20 yards. They got their second in the 82nd minute when Josh Lombardi powered home a header from a Ronan O’Brien corner.

With Kerry pushing to get one back they were caught in the last minute when Ricardo Dininga scored on the break.

Kerry: Shane O’Connell, David Rogers, James Rusk, Pat Dowling, Liam Collins, John Hayse, Junior Ankomah, JR Tsikato, Nathan Gleeson (Dylan Quirke 80(, David Oba, Boki Nikic (Owen Benson 70) Paddy O’Rourke, Alex O’Connor

Fixture

Denny Division 1B League Final

7-45 Asdee Rovers v Listowel Celtic B at Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch Tralee.