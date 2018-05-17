Thursday’s Kerry Schoolboys & Girls Soccer Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kerry will play the Metro Girls League from Dublin in the semi-final of the 12’s Gaynor next month.

Galway will play Sligo / Leitrim in the other game on June 23rd at the Gaynor Festival of Football in UL.

Thursday Fixtures
Dalys Supervalu 13 Premier
Killorglin v Kill Ath 6.15
The game between Iveragh United and Park has been postponed.


13 Division 2
Killarney Athletic B v Fenit 6.30

Killarney Plaza 15 Premier
Mastergeeha v Killorglin 7pm

John Joe Naughton 13 Shield 1/4 Final
Tralee Dynamos v Park B at 7pm

Healy Family 15 Shield 1/4 Final
Killorglin B v Fenit 7.30
Park B v Killarney Athletic 7pm

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR