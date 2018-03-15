Thursday night is Bingo night at St. Mary’s parish Hall Killarney. Fantastic prizes to be won. For a great night out with family and friends see you at the Parish Hall at 9pm.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
26-year-old man given suspended sentence at Tralee Circuit Court for defilement of a child
A 26-year-old man has been given a suspended sentence for the defilement of a child under the age of 15. The man, who cannot be...
Investigation into alleged assault of a garda in Listowel
An investigation's taking place into the alleged assault of a garda in Listowel. The alleged assault is understood to be connected to a road traffic...
Volunteers wanted for County CleanUp on April 14th
Kerry residents are being asked to take part in this year's County Clean-Up, which is now in its seventh year. Jointly organised by Kerry County...
Irish Favourites – March 11th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_03_10_if.mp3
Trip to the Cottage – March 12th, 2018
Some great music & song from Altan - Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh, Ciarán Curran, Dáithí Sproule, Mark Kelly, & Martin Tourish. Songs also from Colm...
‘You Can Be a Better Version of Yourself’: Life After a Life-Changing Injury –...
Teddy Griffin from Killorglin was listening to Ian O’Connell’s interview with Jerry. Teddy suffered an injury 12 years ago that has left him in...