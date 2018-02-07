Thursday night is Bingo Night @ St Mary’s Parish Hall Killarney

Fantastic prizes to be won including a jackpot of €3000. For a great night out with family & friends, see you at St. Mary’s Parish Hall at 9pm.
Bird flu detected in dead White-Tailed Sea Eagle
A white-tailed sea eagle, found dead in County Tipperary, has tested positive for the H5N6 strain of bird flu. The bird was found dead on...
Recruitment begins for staffing of additional beds at Kenmare Community Nursing Unit
Recruitment has started to allow the opening of an additional eight beds in the Kenmare Community Nursing Unit. This recruitment campaign follows acceptance by the...
High rate of judicial separation applications in Kerry
Kerry had one of the highest rates of judicial separation applications in 2016. According to the Irish Examiner, the Courts Service data reveals there were...
The Global Village – February 6th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/06-Feb-2018_TGV.mp3
The Eagles The Definitive – February 06th, 2018
http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/06-Feb-2018_TD.mp3
Alcohol Cost My Son His Life – February 6th, 2018
It’s taken more than two years for the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill to get through the Seanad. Debate is now due to start in...