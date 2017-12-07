Thursday Night is Bingo Night at St. Mary’s Parish Hall Killarney

THURSDAY NIGHT IS BINGO NIGHT AT ST.MARYS PARISH HALL KILLARNEY, FANTASTIC PRIZES TO BE WON INCLUDING A JACKPOT OF 3000 AND FABULOUS TURKEY HAMPERS. FOR A GREAT NIGHT OUT WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS SEE YOU AT THE PARISH HALL AT 9PM.
Proposed cycle/walkway in Killarney gets the green light
A proposed cycle/walkway in Killarney has been given the green light. The 3-metre-wide cycle/walkway will connect the N71 Muckross Road in the townland of Woodlawn...
Kerry woman collects gold Gaisce Award from President Higgins
A Kerry woman has today been presented with a Gold Gaisce Award by President Michael D Higgins. Evelyn Dore, who is from Tralee, completed a...
Around 160 customers without electricity in Listowel
Around 160 electricity customers in Listowel are without power this evening. ESB crews are working to repair faults in Smearla, Clieveragh and Clounmacon. According to the...
Charities Shouldn’t Cold Call to Homes – December 6th, 2017
Yesterday, Radio Kerry News reported of a new door-to-door scam in operation in Tralee. Seamus Boland of Irish Rural Link spoke on this but...
Where’s All the Mutton Gone? – December 6th, 2017
Denis Carroll of Ring of Kerry Lamb and Seamus O'Sullivan of Seamus O’Sullivan Master Butchers, Tralee on the disappearance of mutton from menus and...
A Problem Shared – December 6th, 2017
A listener is in love with a woman who when she gets depressed says she wants out of the relationship. But when she recovers,...