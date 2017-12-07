Thursday Night is Bingo Night at St. Mary’s Parish Hall Killarney

THURSDAY NIGHT IS BINGO NIGHT AT ST.MARYS PARISH HALL KILLARNEY,  FANTASTIC PRIZES TO BE WON INCLUDING A JACKPOT OF 3000 AND FABULOUS TURKEY HAMPERS. FOR A GREAT NIGHT OUT WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS SEE YOU AT THE PARISH HALL AT 9PM.

