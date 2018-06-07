Thursday Morning Sports Update

RUGBY

Joey Carbury has been named at out half for Ireland’s test against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

It will be only the third time he has started a test in the number 10 position.





Coach Joe Schmidt has opted to rest a number of Leinster’s double winning players, but Johnny Sexton is on the bench.

Peter O’Mahony will captain the side from the back row, along with C-J Stander and Jordi Murphy.

Rob Herring replaces the injured Rory Best at hooker.

James Ryan and Iain Henderson form the second row partnership as Tadhg Beirne misses out.

Robbie Henshaw returns from injury to join Bundee Aki in the centre.

Australia’s Coach, Michael Cheika has named two debutants in his team.

Hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Number 8 Caleb Timu will both be making their first appearances for the Wallabies, while the uncapped Pete Samu is on the bench.

Timu joins David Pocock and Michael Hooper in the back row.

Will Genia and Bernard Foley form the half back partnership.

Kurtley Beale and Israel Folau are named among the backs.

Ireland lock James Ryan says the Australians pose a formidable challenge.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Ryan.mp3



Under 20s Rugby

Ireland face Georgia in their final Pool C match at the World under-20 Championship this evening.

Head-coach Noel McNamara’s made six changes from last Sunday’s defeat to South Africa.

Lock Matthew Dalton, flankers Aaron Hall and Jack Daly, scrum-half Hugh O’Sullivan, full-back Peter Sylvester and wings Sean O’Brien and Peter O’Sullivan come into the side.



SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers striker Graham Burke looks set for a move to Preston North End.

Reports claim the newly capped Republic of Ireland international has agreed a deal with the Championship side, worth 300 thousand euro.

Burke has 18 months left on his Rovers contract but could play just two more games for the League of Ireland side, before joining Sean Maguire at Deepdale.

Irish defender Declan Rice could also be on the move.

The 19 year old is said to have turned down a new contract offer from West Ham.

He has one year remaining on his current deal with the Hammers.

And just days after his international retirement John O’Shea has joined David Meyler at Reading.

The 37 year old former Manchester United and Sunderland defender has signed a 12 month contract with the Royals.

O’Shea says he is looking forward to working with manager Paul Clement, who had a spell with the Irish Under 21s.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/oshea-1.mp3



TENNIS

Rafael Nadal has a fight on his hands to keep his French Open title.

The 10-times champion will resume at a set and 5-3 down against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman when their rain-affected quarter-final gets back underway this lunchtime.

Third seed Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro will resume at five-all in the opening set of their last-eight clash.

It’s also women’s semi-final day.

Last year’s beaten champion and top seed Simona Halep takes on 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza (pron: moo-goo-roo-tha)

The other last-four clash pits US Open champion Sloane Stephens against fellow American Madison Keys.



GOLF

Having qualified for the U-S Open this week, Shane Lowry’s back in action on the P-G-A Tour today.

The Offaly man tees it up at the St Jude Classic in Memphis where Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power are in the field.

Cavan sisters Leona and Lisa Maguire will make their professional debuts at the L-P-G-A Classic in New Jersey.



RACING

Racing in Ireland this evening is at Leopardstown where the first is off at a 5.45.