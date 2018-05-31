Thursday Morning Sports Update

RUGBY

The Ireland Under 20s face a must win match against South Africa on Sunday, having lost their opening game at the World Championship to France.

Noel McNamara’s side led by 12 points at half time, but the tournament hosts scored three tries in quick succession after the break.





Harry Byrne got a late try for Ireland, but it was not enough to avoid a 26-24 defeat in Perpignan.

South Africa top Pool C following a 33-27 victory over Georgia.

Captain Caelan Dorris feels Ireland have plenty of things to build on.

GOLF

Shane Lowry has his sights set on U-S Open qualification as he prepares to tee off at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.

The Offaly man needs to force his way into the World’s Top 60, to avoid Monday’s international qualifier in England.

Eight of the World’s Top 10 players are in the field, along with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

McIlroy finished runner-up at the BMW PGA Championship last week, and says he is back on the P-G-A Tour with a win on his mind.

Closer to home, Paul Dunne has an early start at the Italian Open in Lombardy, where bumper Ryder Cup points are on offer this week.

Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell tee off at the Gardagolf course this afternoon.



TENNIS

Serena Williams continues her Grand Slam come back at the French Open.

The former world number one faces Australian 17th seed Ashleigh Barty in the second-round this afternoon.

Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza Rafael Nadal and Marin Cilic will also be in action at Roland Garros today.

RACING

There is racing this evening at Fairyhouse, with the first of a seven race card underway at 5.50.

In the UK they go at Hamilton, Lingfield, Wolverhampton, Chelmsford and Ffos Las.