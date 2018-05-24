Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Unai (pron: oo-nye) Emery says he’s not looking to overhaul Arsenal’s squad after becoming their new head coach.

The former Sevilla (pron: sev-ee-uh) boss succeeded Arsene Wenger – who’d been manager in north London for the last 22 years.





Emery led Paris Saint-Germain to the French treble this term but was still sacked at the end of the season.

He thinks Arsenal’s team isn’t far away from challenging for the Premier League title.

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton is said to have been passed fit for Saturday’s Pro 14 final against Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium.

Reports claim the Ireland out half has recovered from the calf injury which forced him out of last weekend’s semi-final win over Munster.



CYCLING

Swiss rider Cyrille Thiery wears the leader’s yellow jersey for today’s fifth stage of the Rás Tailteann.

Today’s route takes the peloton on a 150-kilometre route from Glengariff to Mitchelstown.

Meanwhile, Sam Bennett will look to put the disappointment of yesterday’s finish behind him when he goes in stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia today.

Bennett was pipped at the line by points race leader Elia Viviani.

Today’s stage is a largely flat one but it finishes with a climb to Prato Nevoso.

Simon Yates will be looking to protect his 56-second lead over Tom Dumoulin in the race for the leader’s pink jersey.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is hoping to tee off a successful summer at the B-M-W P-G-A Championship at Wentworth today.

The Ulsterman won the tournament in 2014 but has missed the cut in four out of his eight appearances at the English course.

Shane Lowry has the chance to impress the Ryder Cup hierarchy.

The Offaly man has been grouped with captain Thomas Bjorn and one of his vice captain’s Graeme McDowell.

Paul Dunne and Padraig Harrington are also in the field.

It is McIlroy’s first tournament in Europe in 2018.

He says the year so far has been mixed.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Tipperary this evening with the first going to post at 5.15.

In the UK they go at Goodwood, Catterick, Lingfield, Sandown and Chelmsford