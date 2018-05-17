Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Martin O’Neill has escaped punishment for storming onto the field following the Irish Under 17s controversial European Championship exit.

O’Neill confronted the referee after he sent goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran off during the penalty shoot out.

UEFA have confirmed that Corcoran will receive a one match ban, but say there are no other disciplinary matters arising from the match.

The Czech official will not be involved in today’s semi finals.

Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Atletico Madrid beat Marseille 3-nil in the Europa League final in Lyon last night.

Captain Gabi sealed the win with a late third goal, as the Spaniards lifted the trophy for the third time this decade.

With Atletico’s Champions League place already secured via La Liga, the spot on offer to the Europa League winners will now go to the third placed side in France.

That could turn out to be last night’s hosts, Lyon.



Former Dundalk striker Richie Towell will line out at Wembley later this month.

He helped Rotherham secure their place in the League One play off final last night.

They beat Shrewsbury 2-nil for a 4 -2 win on aggregate.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power are among those who will battle the heat at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas today.

The tournament is set to be played in temperatures in the mid to high 30s.

Local Jordan Speith is favourite to win, even though he is without a U-S P-G-A Tour victory since last July.



DARTS

The 2018 Premier League reaches its climax at London’s O2 Arena tonight.

The last two world champions meet in the first of the evening’s semi-finals, with Michael van Gerwen taking on Rob Cross.

Following that is the meeting of Gary Anderson and Michael Smith.

The winners of each match will then return for the final later in the night.



RACING

For the first time in 13 days Gordon Elliott will have runners in Ireland at today’s meeting in Clonmel.

The top trainer, who has pushed Willie Mullins so close in the last two trainers’ championships, has not had a runner since Cork on May 4th as his team were under a cloud.

Percy will be Elliott’s first runner back in the Clonmel Racecourse Supporters Club Guest Evening Rated Novice Hurdle at 5.55 under Dingle Jockey, Jack Kennedy.

The first of seven races at Clonmel is due off at 5.20 and the going is good to yielding.

They also go today at:

York at 2.20 – good to firm

Salisbury at 2.10 – good to firm

Perth at 2 – good, good to soft in places

Newmarket 5.10 – good, good to firm in places

Fontwell 5.00 – good, good to firm in places