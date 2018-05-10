Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Huddersfield can plan for a second season in the Premier League.

David Wagner’s side guaranteed safety with a 1-all draw at Chelsea – whose hopes of qualifying for the Champions League are now out of their own hands.

Wagner says they’ve showed some incredible attributes.

Huddersfield’s point means only a freak set of results on the final day of the campaign will stop Swansea being relegated.

Tottenham secured their place in the Champions League with a 1-nil victory over Newcastle.

Champions Manchester City set a new competition goal-scoring record for a single season – moving to 105 in total following a 3-1 win over Brighton.

Leicester beat 10-man Arsenal 3-1.

Tonight, Manchester United will make sure they finish as runners-up by avoiding defeat at West Ham.

Hibernian’s ambitions of finishing as Scottish Premiership runners-up are over.

Neil Lennon’s side lost 2-1 at Edinburgh rivals Hearts – so they can’t catch second-placed Aberdeen.

Champions Celtic drew nil-nil with Kilmarnock.

The Football League play-offs get under way tonight in the third tier.

Charlton host Shrewsbury for the opening leg of the first League One semi-final.

Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care.

Manchester United’s legendary former manager will continue his recovery from emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage as an inpatient.

His family say they’re “overwhelmed” by the messages of support.

RUGBY

Leinster scrum-half Luke McGrath will undergo a fitness test on his ankle after training today to determine whether he’s ready to start this Saturday’s Champions Cup Final against Racing 92.

If there’s any doubt about McGrath’s recovery, Jamison Gibson-Park could be selected on the bench for the game in Bilbao.

CRICKET

Nathan Smith has been forced to withdraw from Ireland’s test squad to face Pakistan.

The fast-bowler suffered a side strain in training.

The preferred replacement Barry McCarthy is also injured, so Craig Young will now provide cover for Smith.

Malahide plays host to Ireland’s first ever test match from tomorrow morning.

GOLF

What’s often referred to as the “fifth major” – the Players Championship – gets underway today at Sawgrass.

Tiger Woods is a twice-winner of this tournament and plays alongside Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler for the opening rounds.

Rory McIlroy will tee off just before 1.30, Irish time, alongside Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Shane Lowry is out this evening in a group with Russell Henley and Pat Perez.

CYCLING

Tour de France champion Chris Froome remains 55 seconds behind Australian leader Rohan Dennis going into stage six of cycling’s Giro d’Italia.

Ireland’s Nicholas Roche starts today in 32nd position, Sam Bennett is 95th and Ryan Mullen 131st.

Today’s 102-mile stage begins in Caltanissetta (pron: cal-tan-iss-etta) and ends with a summit finish in Etna.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Tipperary this evening where the first is off at 5.30.

In the UK they go at Chester, Huntingdon, Worcester, Chelmsford and Wincanton.