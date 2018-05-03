Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in this year’s Champions League final on May 26th.

Jurgen Klopp’s side lost the second leg of their semi final 4-2 away to Roma, but progress to Kiev 7-6 on aggregate.

It will be Liverpool’s first Champions League final in 11-years, and a repeat of the 1981 decider.

Klopp says his team had luck on their side…

Arsenal play what Arsene Wenger will hope isn’t his last European match in charge of the club tonight.

They’re at Atletico Madrid in their Europa League semi-final second leg – with the tie at 1-all.

Wenger quits after 22 years this summer.

He says they can go all the way in the competition.

Elsewhere tonight, Marseille take a 2-nil lead to Salzburg.

Both games have five-past-eight starts.

SNOOKER

(Wil v Hig starts 1300, Haw v Wil starts 1900)

Four-time champion John Higgins takes on Kyren (pron: kye-ren) Wilson in the semi-finals of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible later.

It’s after he beat Judd Trump 13-12 in last night’s dramatic quarter-final.

In the other last-four tie, Barry Hawkins will go up against two-time winner Mark Williams.

RUGBY

Joey Carbery could leave Leinster to join Ulster next season.

The Herald reports that the Ireland out-half is considering a short term move to Belfast for one season, to help prepare him for the 2019 World Cup.

Pictures on social media circulated earlier this week appearing to show Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt meeting with the 22-year-old at a café.

The Kiwi is keen for Carbery to get more game time at 10 and feels moving to Ulster is the best option.

ATHLETICS

Kenya has been rocked by another high profile positive drugs test.

Former Olympic and World champion Asbel Kiprop has tested positive for the banned substance E-P-O in an out-of-competition test.

GOLF

Tiger Woods returns to action later for the first time since the Masters later.

He’s among a strong field at Quail Hollow for the Wells Fargo Championship.

Woods playes alongside Masters champion Patrick Reed and Brooks Koepka (pron: kep-ka) today.

Rory McIlroy is also back in action today, playing alongside Paul Casey and James Hahn.

Shane Lowry, Seamus Power and Graeme McDowell are all among the field too.

CYCLING

Tour de France cycling champion Chris Froome says he doesn’t regret deciding to race in this month’s Giro D’Italia – with his anti-doping case still unresolved.

Twice the allowed limit of an asthma drug was found in his system in Spain last year.

RACING

Faugheen has had a growth removed from his groin and will not run again before next season, Willie Mullins has revealed.

The rejuvenated gelding rolled back the years at Punchestown last week when storming to victory in the Champion Stayers Hurdle.

Mullins says the growth, which was spotted by a scan this week, “possibly explains his in and out form this season.”

There’s a seven-race card at Clonmel this evening where the first is off at half-five.