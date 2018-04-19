Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

Paul Pogba is set to start Manchester United’s F-A Cup semi final against Tottenham on Saturday.

Heavily criticised after the weekend’s defeat to West Brom, Pogba hit back with a man of the match performance against Bournemouth last night.

He set up Romelu Lukaku for the second goal in a 2-nil victory at the Vitality Stadium.

The result hands United a four point advantage in the race to finish second in the Premier League.

Manager Jose Mourinho made seven changes tothe side that lost to the Baggies at Old Trafford and was happy with the response.

Burnley continue their pursuit of European football this evening.

The Clarets welcome Chelsea to Turf Moor, where a victory will see them leapfrog Arsenal into sixth place.

Burnley have won thier last five games to move to the brink of European qualification for the first time since 1965.

Manager Sean Dyche says they are in a good place.

Kick off is at 7.45

At the same time Southampton will try to balance their need for Premier League survival with preservation of their squad ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup semi final.

The Saints are five-points from safety ahead of their game against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

GOLF

Paul Dunne will be aiming to go one better, when he tees off at the Hassan Trophy in Morrocco this afternoon.

The Wicklow man finished runner up last year after being beaten in a play-off, and had to settle for second place at the Spanish Open last week.

Gavin Moynihan and Michael Hoey are also in the field.

The Valero Texas Open is the latest stop on the U-S P-G-A Tour.

Graeme McDowell and Seamus Power will be among those in action in San Antonio.



RACING

Today’s racing at home is at Fairyhouse with the first race on soft to heavy ground off at 4.40.

Cross channel they go again at Newmarket at 1.50 where it’s good to soft and good in places.

They’re off at Ripon from 2.15 on heavy ground which is also soft in places and on the standard track at Newcastle from 5.40.