Thursday Morning Sports Update

GAELIC GAMES

Cork captain Seamus Harnedy could miss Sunday’s All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi final against Limerick.

The Rebels skipper is said to have picked up a minor hamstring injury in a recent challenge match.





The All Star forward scored 1-04 to help Cork beat Clare in the Munster final earlier this month.

SOCCER

Celtic have one foot in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

Two goals from Odsonne Edouard helped Brendan Rodgers’ men beat Rosenborg 3-1 at Parkhead last night.

The sides will meet again in Norway next week, with the losers facing Cork City in the Europa League.

The Celtic boss was impressed with how his reacted to conceding an early goal

Stephen Kenny wants his Dundalk side to take their domestic form into Europe this evening.

The Lilywhites haven’t tasted defeat since early May.

The Cypriots of A-E-K Larnaca visit Oriel Park this evening in the first leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie.

Kick off is at 7.45.

Burnley play their first European game since 1967 this evening.

They’ve made the trip to Aberdeen for the first leg of their European qualifier.

And Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side have made the trip to Croatia to face Osijek (PR: Ozzy-ek).

HOCKEY

Ireland have the chance to secure their place in the quarter finals of the Women’s Hockey World Cup.

They face the world’s number 10-ranked side India in London this afternoon.

Ireland gave themselves the ideal platform last Saturday by beating the United States 3-1.

This afternoon’s game is underway at 2.

Last night, hosts England drew 1-1 with the USA.

GOLF

Patrick Reed is the star name in the field for the Porsche European Open in Hamburg.

The current Masters champion plays alongside another man with a green jacket in his wardrobe – Charl Schwartzel.

Gavin Moynihan and Ruaidhrí McGee head up the Irish challenge.



CYCLING

Following yesterday’s short-but-challenging stage in the Pyrenees, the 18th stage of the Tour de France is a day for the sprinters.

Today’s stage takes the riders on a largely flat 171-kilometre trek from Trie-sur-Baise (PR: Bez) to Pau (PR: Poe).

Geraint Thomas extended his lead in the yellow jersey yesterday, and now holds a 1-minute 59-second advantage over Tom Dumoulin.

Dan Martin will begin today from 9th on general classification having placed second on yesterday’s stage.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Leopardstown this evening with the first going to post at half-past-5.

There’s also action at Limerick where a seven-race card begins at 5.40.