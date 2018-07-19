Thursday Morning Sports Update

GOLF

The 147th British Open Championship is underway at Carnoustie.

Rory McIlroy will take to the course at lunchtime.

The Ulsterman was an amateur the last time Carnoustie hosted the Open, and he won the Silver Medal back in 2007.

Padraig Harrington, who won the Claret Jug that year, is among the later starters.

The Dubliner is happy to be back.

SOCCER

Bray Wanderers manager Martin Russell has resigned.

The 51 year old has left the crisis hit club as the players prepare to go on strike over unpaid wages.

Russell citied constraints and unrealistic circumstances for his decision, and stated that it is impossible for him to manage in the current environment.

Graham Kelly has been reinstated as caretaker boss ahead of tomorrow’s S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division match against Bohemians.



Three Irish sides are in Europa League action today.

Dundalk hold a 1-nil lead heading into the second leg of their first round qualifier against Levadia Tallinn at Oriel Park.

Shamrock Rovers trail A-I-K Stockholm 1-nil heading into their match in Sweden.

Derry City have the honour of being the first team to visit the refurbished Dinamo Stadium in Minsk.

Having lost 2-nil at the Brandywell last week, the Candystripes face a tough task to make the second qualifying round.



A Moussa Dembele (PR: Dem-Bell-Lay) double helped Celtic reach the second qualifying round of the Champions League last night.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were 3-nil winners over Alashkert to complete a 6-nil aggregate victory.

The result sets up a meeting with Rosenborg at Parkhead next week.

CYCLING

A finish up the fabled Alpe d’Huez (PR: Doo-ezz) awaits the peloton on today’s 12th stage of the Tour de France.

Geraint Thomas is the new man in yellow following yesterday’s stage victory.

The closest man to him on general classification is his Sky team-mate, four-time Tour winner Chris Froome.

Dan Martin starts today’s 175-kilometre stage in tenth position on G-C following yesterday’s sixth place stage finish.



RACING

Ladies Day will bring the five-day Killarney July festival to an end today, with a seven-race card getting underway at 1.50.

The most valuable contest of the day is the Dawn Milk Run Handicap Hurdle at 3.25, with €26,000 in prize-money, and veteran Dungarvan trainer John Kiely will fancy his chances with Line Out under Andrew Lynch.

We’ll have live commentary on Radio Kerry in association with Lord Kenmare’s Killarney.

There’s also a seven-race card this evening at Leopardstown with the first race off at 5.30.