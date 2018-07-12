Thursday Morning Sports Update

SOCCER

England Manager Gareth Southgate admits his team have missed a golden opportunity.

Croatia came from behind to beat England 2-1 in their World Cup semi final in Moscow last night.





Mario Mandzukic scored the winner in the second period of extra time.

Croatia are the smallest nation to reach the World Cup final since 1950.

They will play France in the decider in Moscow on Sunday.

England will face Belgium in Saturday’s the third place play off in Saint Petersburg.

Southgate is left wondering what could have been.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Gareth.mp3



Dundalk are one of three Irish clubs who kick off their Europa League campaign this evening.

The S-S-E Airtricity League leaders have travelled to Estonia to play Levadia Tallinn.

Shamrock Rovers and Derry City both have home advantage tonight.

Rovers welcome A-I-K Stockholm to Tallaght, while Dinamo Minsk are the visitors to the Brandywell.

In Scotland, Rangers will play their first competitive game under Steven Gerrard tonight.

They host the Macedonian side Shkupi.



TENNIS

It is Ladies Singles Semi-Final day at Wimbledon.

Angelique Kerber and Julia Goerges are hoping to set up an all-German decider.

The 2016 runner-up meets last year’s French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, while Goerges must overcome seven time champion Serena Williams.

It has been 87 years since two German women contested the Wimbledon final, and 13th seed Goerges is hoping she can pull off an upset.



GOLF

Masters champion Patrick Reed is among those looking to fine-tune their links game at the Scottish Open which has just got underway.

He’s joined in a strong field by the likes of Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson and Irish Open champion Russell Knox.

Mickelson plays alongside Padraig Harrington today.

Paul Dunne is grouped with Eddie Pepperell and Alvaro Quiros.

Seamus Power is the lone Irish entrant in the John Deere Classic that gets starts in Illinois today.

CYCLING

Dan Martin has a good chance to close the gap on yellow jersey-holder, Greg van Avermaet, in today’s sixth stage of the Tour de France.

The finish is at the Mur-de-Bretagne, where Martin finished second in 2015.

RACING

There is racing today on the Standard Track at Dundalk from 2.30 and in Leopardstown, where it’s good to firm, from 5.40.

In the UK, they go at Newmarket, Doncaster, Carlisle, Epsom and Newbury.