Thursday Morning Sports Update

RUGBY

Sean Cronin and Bundee Aki have been recalled to the Irish Rugby team to play Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

Joe Schmidt has made five changes to his team for the Summer Series decider.





Cronin comes in at hooker having been left out of the squad for last week’s win in Melbourne.

Aki returns to the centre following an injury to Garry Ringrose.

Flanker Dan Leavy also misses the game due to a chest problem.

Jack Conan and Jack McGrath come into the pack, while Jacob Stockdale is restored to the wing.

Australia coach Michael Cheika has named Nick Phipps at scrum-half in the place of the injured Will Genia.

The former Leinster boss says Saturday’s Test will be decided by tiny margins.

SOCCER

Spain and Portugal have one foot in the last-16 of the World Cup.

Diego Costa hit the back of the net to hand the Spaniards a hard fought 1-nil win over Iran in Kazan last night.

Portugal sit top of Group B following a 1-nil victory over Morocco in Moscow, where Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fourth goal of the tournament.

Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia 1-nil, to secure their place and host Russia’s in the knock out stages.



Argentina will look to kick start their campaign by beating Croatia in Group D this evening.

Lionel Messi missed a penalty as they drew 1 all with Iceland on Saturday.



The Group C encounter between Denmark and Australia opens the day’s proceedings.

That will be following by the meeting of France and Peru.

Australia need a good result after been beaten by the French.

Former Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink led the Socceroos to the last 16 in 2006, and says they facing a tough challenge.

GAELIC GAMES

Galway are through to their first ever Leinster Under-21 Hurling Final.

They survived a late onslaught to beat Kilkenny by 3-13 to 1-17 in Tullamore last night.

They will face Wexford in the decided as the Model County beat Dublin 3-15 to 3-12 at Parnell Park.

Cork overturned a three-point half-time deficit to beat Waterford in the Munster semi-finals.

Tipperary and Limerick contest the other last four encounter at Semple Stadium this evening.



GOLF

Rory McIlroy is back in action today.

The Ulsterman has a chance to put a disappointing performance at the U-S Open behind him at the Travellers Championship in Connecticut.

Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power and Graeme McDowell are also in the field.



RACING

Aidan O’Brien trains the favourite ‘Order of St. George’ in the feature race on day 3 of Royal Ascot, the Gold Cup.

There is also a seven-race card at Leopardstown this evening with the first off at 6.00.

Today’s other racing is at

Ripon from 2.10

Chelmsford at 1.45

Lingfield at 5.50