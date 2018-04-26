Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

SNOOKER

John Higgins side-stepped the seeming curse of the former winner at the World Championships.

The four-time champion at the Crucible was a 10-7 winner over Thailand’s Thepchaiya (PR: Tep-chy-ah) Un-Nooh to set up a second-round meeting with Stuart Bingham’s conqueror, Jake Lisowski.

It’s five-years since Mark Allen reached the World Championship third round.

He’ll look to start bridging that gap today when he faces Joe Perry at the Crucible.

The afternoon’s session will also see Ronnie O’Sullivan commence his round 2 encounter with Ali Carter.

This evening, Judd Trump will resume 6-3 up on Chris Wakelin with Ricky Walden awaiting the winner in round 2.



SOCCER

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid meet for the first time tonight at the Emirates for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

It will be the Gunner’s last European home game under manager Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman has faced nine other Spanish sides during his 22 year reign at the club.

Wenger says Atletico are particularly dangerous.

The other semi final kicks off at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille and Salzburg meet for the third time this season.

The sides played out a scoreless draw when the met at the same venue during the group stages, while Salzburg won 1-nil at home.

Both of tonight’s ties start at 8.05.



Toni Kroos has warned his Real Madrid team mates that their Champions League semi-final is far from won.

The Spanish Giants came from behind to beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the first leg at the Allianz Arena last night.

The German midfielder feels Bayern are dangerous enough to pull off a shock in Madrid.

GOLF

The only official team event on the PGA Tour gets underway in Louisiana today.

Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry will join forces as the only all-Irish pairing.

Graeme McDowell plays alongside Ian Poulter.

While Seamus Power is partnered by Canada’s David Hearn.



ATHLETICS

Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya may need to take medication to continue competing.

The I-A-A-F has introduced new rules for female athletes with naturally high testosterone levels.

The regulations apply to women who race in track events from 400 metres up to the mile and means some athletes will have to take medication, change events or race against men.



RACING

It’s day three of the Punchestown Festival and the first of a seven-race card goes to post at 3.40pm.

The going there is yielding to soft ground.

There are five meetings in the UK.

They go at Beverly 1.30, Warwick at 1.40, Perth at 1.50, Kempton at 4.45 and Chelmsford at 5.55.