Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

SOCCER

Day 8 of the World Cup is underway with Denmark and Australia playing their second-round match in Group C.

The game kicked-off at 1pm and will be following by the meeting of France and Peru in Yekaterinburg.





Argentina will look to kick start their Group D campaign by beating Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod this evening.

Lionel Messi missed a penalty as they drew 1 all with Iceland on Saturday.

Police have confirmed that Republic of Ireland international Ciaran Clark was attacked in a Spanish bar at the weekend.

The Newcastle United defender, who has played 29 times for Ireland, was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital on the island of Mallorca.

A British man in his 30s was arrested.



RUGBY

Ross Byrne is set to make his Ireland debut against Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

The 23 year old Leinster out half has been name on the bench for the Summer Series decider, ahead of Munster bound Joey Carbery.

There are five changes to the side that won in Melbourne last week, with Sean Cronin, Jack Conan and Bundee Aki among those recalled.

Dan Leavy, Garry Ringrose and Andrew Conway miss the game due to injury.

Coach Joe Schmidt says Byrne will covering a number of positions.

GAELIC GAMES

Bernard Brogan is back training with Dublin just months after a season ending injury.

The 34-year-old former Footballer of the Year tore cruciate ligaments in his knee in February.

In a video posted on social media last night he was seen running with the Dubs and could return to play for the All Ireland Champions later in the year.

Cork await the winners of this evening’s Munster Under 21 Hurling Championship semi-final between Tipperary and Limerick at Semple Stadium.

Throw in is at 7.30.



GOLF

Rory McIlroy is back in action today.

The Ulsterman has a chance to put a disappointing performance at the U-S Open behind him at the Travellers Championship in Connecticut.

Padraig Harrington, Seamus Power and Graeme McDowell are also in the field.



TENNIS

Kyle Edmund, Britain’s last survivor at the big pre-Wimbledon Fever-Tree Championships in London, takes on the Australian Nick KYRIOS for a place in the quarter-finals this afternoon.

From the Queen’s Club Dave Luddy reports.

RACING

It’s Ladies Day at Royal Ascot and the biggest crowd of the week so far will pack the stands for the flagship race of the week, The Gold Cup.

Mike Vince has the latest from the track.

There is also a seven-race card at Leopardstown this evening with the first off at 6.00.

Today’s other racing is at

Ripon from 2.10

Chelmsford at 1.45

Lingfield at 5.50