Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update

TENNIS

Rafael Nadal has got his French Open campaign back on track and is through to his 27th Grand Slam semi-final.

The 10-time champion came from a set down to beat Diego Schwartzman.





The Argentine won the opening set before rain halted play yesterday, but Nadal was in formidable form following the resumption.

The Spaniard dropped just 4 games today on this way to a 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory.

Nadal will now play either third seed Marin Cilic or Juan Martin del Potro.

Del Potro has just taken the third set to lead two-one.

The Women’s semi finals are down for decision today.

2016 winner Garbine Muguruza and the top seed Simona Halep go head to head.

US Open champion Sloane Stephens plays fellow American Madison Keys.

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong and Sean Cronin have all been named on the bench for Ireland’s opening test against Australia in Brisbane.

Coach Joe Schmidt has made six changes from the team that won the Grand Slam for the first game of the summer series.

Joey Carbury has been given the opportunity to start at out half, John Ryan and Rob Herring in the front row.

Schmidt says the team selection takes into account Leinster’s busy end to the season.

Keith Earls has tipped Joey Carbury to shine against Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.

He says Carbury is coming into a well-oiled back line.

Australia’s Coach, Michael Cheika has named two debutants in his team.

Hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Number 8 Caleb Timu will both be making their first appearances for the Wallabies, while the uncapped Pete Samu is on the bench.

Timu joins David Pocock and Michael Hooper in the back row.

Will Genia and Bernard Foley form the half back partnership.

Kurtley Beale and Israel Folau are named among the backs.

Ireland lock James Ryan says the Australians pose a formidable challenge.

Ireland face Georgia in their final Pool C match at the World under-20 Championship this evening.

Head-coach Noel McNamara’s made six changes from last Sunday’s defeat to South Africa.

Lock Matthew Dalton, flankers Aaron Hall and Jack Daly, scrum-half Hugh O’Sullivan, full-back Peter Sylvester and wings Sean O’Brien and Peter O’Sullivan come into the side.

SOCCER

Shamrock Rovers striker Graham Burke looks set for a move to Preston North End.

Reports claim the newly capped Republic of Ireland international has agreed a deal with the Championship side, worth 300 thousand euro.

Burke has 18 months left on his Rovers contract but could play just two more games for the League of Ireland side, before joining Sean Maguire at Deepdale.



Irish defender Declan Rice could also be on the move.

The 19-year-old is said to have turned down a new contract offer from West Ham.

He has one year remaining on his current deal with the Hammers.



And just days after his international retirement John O’Shea has joined David Meyler at Reading.

The 37 year old former Manchester United and Sunderland defender has signed a 12 month contract with the Royals.

O’Shea says he is looking forward to working with manager Paul Clement, who had a spell with the Irish Under 21s.

GOLF

Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington are among the early starters at the St Jude Classic in Memphis today.

The Offaly man is back in action just days after qualifying for the U-S Open.

He will tee off alongside Harrington this lunchtime.

Seamus Power is also in the field.



RACING

They go this evening at Leopardstown where the first is off at a 5.45.

In the UK, they run at Haydock, Ripon, Yarmouth, Sandown and Carlisle.